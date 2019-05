Trump's Tariff Intentions Hang Over U.S.-China Trade Talks A delegation of Chinese negotiators is in Washington to continue talks to resolve an ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. — just as President Trump threatens higher tariffs.

Trump's Tariff Intentions Hang Over U.S.-China Trade Talks Trump's Tariff Intentions Hang Over U.S.-China Trade Talks Trump's Tariff Intentions Hang Over U.S.-China Trade Talks Audio will be available later today. A delegation of Chinese negotiators is in Washington to continue talks to resolve an ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. — just as President Trump threatens higher tariffs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor