Denver To Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms Denver has voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Michael Pollan, who's studied the science behind psychedelic drugs.

Denver To Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms Denver To Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms Denver To Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms Audio will be available later today. Denver has voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Michael Pollan, who's studied the science behind psychedelic drugs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor