What To Expect When Uber Hits The Stock Market Uber hits the stock market Friday. Its value may reach 90 billion dollars, But its ultimate market value could face headwinds with the populist movement rising in America.

What To Expect When Uber Hits The Stock Market What To Expect When Uber Hits The Stock Market What To Expect When Uber Hits The Stock Market Audio will be available later today. Uber hits the stock market Friday. Its value may reach 90 billion dollars, But its ultimate market value could face headwinds with the populist movement rising in America. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor