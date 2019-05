White House Takes On Surprise Medical Bills President Trump held an event on surprise medical billing, and outlined his priorities for legislation to end the practice. He highlighted the stories of patients previously featured on NPR.

President Trump held an event on surprise medical billing, and outlined his priorities for legislation to end the practice. He highlighted the stories of patients previously featured on NPR.