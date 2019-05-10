Accessibility links
Helen Marriage: How Can Large-Scale Performance Art Inspire Wonder And Creativity? In 2006, Helen Marriage convinced London officials to let a 40-foot elephant puppet parade through the streets. The result? Four magical days that sparked the imaginations of one million people.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Helen Marriage: How Can Large-Scale Performance Art Inspire Wonder And Creativity?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Jumpstarting Creativity.

About Helen Marriage's TED Talk

In 2006, Helen Marriage convinced London officials to let a 40-foot elephant puppet parade through the streets. The result? Four magical days that sparked the imaginations of one million people.

About Helen Marriage

Helen Marriage is the co-founder and director of Artichoke, a London-based company that produces large-scale street performance art.

Previously, Marriage served for 7 years as director of the Salisbury Festival and an associate director of the London International Festival of Theatre (LIFT).

She was awarded a Loeb Fellowship at Harvard Graduate School of Design in 2012 and an MBE for services to the arts in the New Year's Honours list in 2016.

