Tim Harford: How Can "Slow Motion Multitasking" Boost Our Creativity?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Jumpstarting Creativity.

About Tim Harford's TED Talk

What if multitasking is a key to creativity, rather than a bad habit? Tim Harford explains how great minds like Darwin and Einstein multitasked for decades to unlock their biggest ideas.

About Tim Harford

Tim Harford is an economist, journalist and broadcaster. He is author of Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy, Messy, and The Undercover Economist. In "The Undercover Economist" column, he writes for the Financial Times, Tim Harford explains the fundamental principles of the modern economy.

Tim is a senior columnist at the Financial Times, and the host of Radio 4's More or Less, as well as the podcast Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy.

His forthcoming book, How To Make The World Add Up, aims to help us use the numbers around us to shed light rather than spread confusion.