News Brief: China Tariffs, Maria Butina, Pope Francis Decree Increased tariffs on China take effect as trade talks continue. Convicted Russian agent talks to NPR for her first U.S. media interview since sentencing. Pope updates rules on reporting sexual abuse.

News Brief: China Tariffs, Maria Butina, Pope Francis Decree News Brief: China Tariffs, Maria Butina, Pope Francis Decree News Brief: China Tariffs, Maria Butina, Pope Francis Decree Audio will be available later today. Increased tariffs on China take effect as trade talks continue. Convicted Russian agent talks to NPR for her first U.S. media interview since sentencing. Pope updates rules on reporting sexual abuse. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor