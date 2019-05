Trump Picks Shanahan To Permanently Replace Mattis As Defense Secretary President Trump will nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to the permanent role. Shanahan has spent much of his life working at Boeing before joining the Trump administration in 2017.

Trump Picks Shanahan To Permanently Replace Mattis As Defense Secretary Trump Picks Shanahan To Permanently Replace Mattis As Defense Secretary Trump Picks Shanahan To Permanently Replace Mattis As Defense Secretary Audio will be available later today. President Trump will nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to the permanent role. Shanahan has spent much of his life working at Boeing before joining the Trump administration in 2017. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor