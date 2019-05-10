'My Mother Is Mad At The Sun': A Poet Reflects On His Mom's Alzheimer's Disease

We'll end today's show with a poem. Our classical music critic, Lloyd Schwartz, is also a poet. Last month, he received a Guggenheim Fellowship in poetry. He's also the poet laureate of his town, Somerville, Mass. Sunday is Mother's Day, so we thought it would be nice to hear him read a poem about his late mother, who had Alzheimer's disease. It's the title poem from his latest collection, which is called "Little Kisses."

LLOYD SCHWARTZ, BYLINE: (Reading) My mother is mad at the sun. She hates the daylight. One more new day. In a nursing home, stuck in a wheelchair, she thinks she's been abandoned. In the background, a woman's nonstop wail. My mother can barely hear me on the phone. She doesn't know she's speaking to her son. I have to tell her she's speaking to her son. Oh, then I'm not alone. I have a son. Please don't forget that. How could I forget that? And you - who are you? Are we related? Of course. Are you my father? Don't you remember your father? Are you my brother? You are my mother. I'm your mother? Of course. Was I a good mother? You were - you are a wonderful mother. I'm glad you're my son. What's your name? You don't remember? I can't think of it. I'm all mixed up. Are we related? You're my mother. Did I ask you that before? Yes. Are you angry? Why should I be angry? Because I'm so stupid.

(Reading) What lovely flowers, the nurse says. Did your son bring them? Who? Your son. Isn't this your son? He's my friend. I can't stop myself. Where is your son? Where's my son? What do you mean? Where is your son now? He's dead. Mrs. Schwartz, your son is on the phone. My son? Yes. Say hello. Hello. Hello. How are you feeling? Much better, thank you. Why did you call? I call you every day. Forgive me, darling. I didn't remember. Well, hello. How did you know I was here? This is my son. Isn't that right? You're my son, aren't you? You came out of my body. I'm your mother. Isn't that right? Isn't he handsome, even if he has a beard? I'm your mother. I'd love you no matter what you looked like, wouldn't I? Give me a little kiss, will ya, huh? What are you gonna miss, will ya, huh? Gosh, oh gee, why do you refuse? I can't see what you're gonna lose. So give me a little kiss, will ya, huh? And I'll give it right back to you. See. I know all the words. I probably won't remember them tomorrow.

BIANCULLI: Lloyd Schwartz teaches in the Creative Writing MFA program at the University of Massachusetts Boston. He did a reading from his latest book of poems, which is called "Little Kisses."

