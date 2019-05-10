Weekly Wrap: 2020 Politics And More, Live From Des Moines, Iowa

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joanna Pawlowska/NPR Joanna Pawlowska/NPR

For this special live edition of the show, Sam is joined by NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon and Iowa Public Radio host and reporter Clay Masters. To Sam, it seems the Democratic Party is running two different primaries: one for their progressive base and another for hypothetical moderate general election voters. Plus how are Iowans feeling about 2020?

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.