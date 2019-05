Not My Job: We Quiz Baseball Great Ozzie Smith On 'The Wizard Of Oz'

We recorded the show in St. Louis this week and invited former Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith to play our quiz. We'll ask the Baseball Hall of Famer, known as "The Wizard" for his magical plays, to answer three questions about the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.