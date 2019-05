Waging 'The Good Fight' Against Censorship CBS censored a segment of The Good Fight because of a critical segment that took aim at Chinese censorship. NPR's Scott Simon spoke with Steve Angel, the animator of the segment.

CBS censored a segment of The Good Fight because of a critical segment that took aim at Chinese censorship. NPR's Scott Simon spoke with Steve Angel, the animator of the segment.