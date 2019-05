French Telecom Executives On Trial Over 'Moral Harassment' Prosecutors have charged executives at the biggest telecom company in France with "moral harassment." Labor advocates say the work environment was so hostile, it was the reason for worker suicides.

French Telecom Executives On Trial Over 'Moral Harassment' Prosecutors have charged executives at the biggest telecom company in France with "moral harassment." Labor advocates say the work environment was so hostile, it was the reason for worker suicides.