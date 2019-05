When Mozart Makes You Say 'Wow' A 9-year-old who attended a performance of "Masonic Funeral Music" at the Boston Symphony Hall last Sunday expressed his exuberance at the end.

When Mozart Makes You Say 'Wow' Music When Mozart Makes You Say 'Wow' When Mozart Makes You Say 'Wow' Audio will be available later today. A 9-year-old who attended a performance of "Masonic Funeral Music" at the Boston Symphony Hall last Sunday expressed his exuberance at the end. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor