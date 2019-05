What It Means When Students Become 'Heroes' NPR's Scott Simon speaks with licensed professional counselor Melissa Glaser about her advice for parents and students on students fighting back during a school shooting.

What It Means When Students Become 'Heroes' Education What It Means When Students Become 'Heroes' What It Means When Students Become 'Heroes' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with licensed professional counselor Melissa Glaser about her advice for parents and students on students fighting back during a school shooting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor