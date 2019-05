Which W: Walgreens Or Washington? The logo for the Washington Nationals baseball team might look familiar even if you don't follow the team. Especially if you shop at Walgreens.

Which W: Walgreens Or Washington? National Which W: Walgreens Or Washington? Which W: Walgreens Or Washington? Audio will be available later today. The logo for the Washington Nationals baseball team might look familiar even if you don't follow the team. Especially if you shop at Walgreens. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor