Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Tom, a former tech executive now wants to disrupt the beverage industry with his new product, Liquid Death. It's a premium-priced tall-boy can of what?

TOM BODETT: Got to be kombucha.

SAGAL: Nope.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: The name is perfect, though - Liquid Death.

SAGAL: Liquid Death.

BODETT: It's Red Bull and yogurt.

SAGAL: Nope.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: OK, I need a hint.

SAGAL: It puts the die in dihydrogen monoxide.

BODETT: Dihydrogen monoxide. Chemistry class was a long time ago.

SAGAL: Long time ago.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: It's - oh, it's two molecules of water.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: It's twice the water.

SAGAL: It's water...

BODETT: It's water.

SAGAL: ...Is what it is. It's...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Just water, Tom.

BODETT: Water.

(APPLAUSE)

BODETT: Oh, dihydrogen...

SAGAL: It's - monoxide.

BODETT: ...Monoxide.

SAGAL: H2O. It's an old joke. Anyway, moving on...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Liquid Death is the name of this product. The guy who's come up with it has already raised more than $2 million for his venture. It is a tall can of just tap water with a skull on it. And it's targeted directly to the, quote, "extreme, straight-edge punk crowd." Because nothing says punk rock like a $2 can of tap water.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The water is designed to, quote, "murder your thirst"...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: What?

SAGAL: ...Quote, unquote.

BRIAN BABYLON: Is this Flint water?

SAGAL: And according...

(LAUGHTER, CHEERING)

SAGAL: Maybe that's the secret.

BODETT: There it is.

SAGAL: According to its inventor, it offers punks a, quote, "water brand that spoke to them." First of all, if your water starts speaking to you, you're not a punk. You're a stoner.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And if you wanted to sell canned water to real punks, try telling them to freeze it and then hit themselves in the head with it.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL GROUP: (Singing, unintelligible).

SAGAL: Coming up, we court some new fans in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.