Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Amy Dickinson, Brian Babylon and Tom Bodett.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: And here is your host at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill feeds his grhyme-lin (ph) after midnight in our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924.

But right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Amy, The Wall Street Journal reported on a new celebrity in the world of fitness, a guy named Brad who managed to make himself famous by doing what?

AMY DICKINSON: OK, I know this one. This guy - so it's a Peloton...

SAGAL: Yes.

DICKINSON: ...The stationary bike that all the rich people brag about having.

SAGAL: Yes.

DICKINSON: So there's this class in New York that livestreams. And this dude Brad keeps, like, photo-bombing the class.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: He sits right next to the instructor and is, like, Richard Simmons dancing...

BRIAN BABYLON: Is he, like, a hype man - an exercise hype man or something?

DICKINSON: He's, like, a middle-aged dude in a bad T-shirt...

BABYLON: Yeah.

DICKINSON: ...Who wants to get on camera.

BABYLON: One thing about the Peloton that's annoying - I think that they always have Pelotons in very nice rooms.

DICKINSON: Like the solarium.

BABYLON: Yeah, the solarium or, like, a high-rise in Tokyo. Never in your basement...

DICKINSON: Right.

BABYLON: ...Under some clothes...

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: I know.

BABYLON: Like everybody else.

DICKINSON: I know.

BABYLON: It's always somewhere so amazing.

SAGAL: I feel I should add this before the conversation goes on too long. That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

DICKINSON: I got it.

(APPLAUSE)

DICKINSON: Yeah, I was very into this story.

SAGAL: You described it exactly. People are spending more than $2,000 to buy this high-tech exercise bike with a screen on it so they can livestream classes. And at least once a day, next to the insanely hot inspirational instructor, there's this guy named Brad going, hey, hey. As you can imagine, the - all the Peloton users, who are paying a lot of money to have this experience, just love it. One said, quote, "I try not to watch him," or, quote, "oh, gosh. My blood pressure spiked." One woman figured out that since he's always in the same space on the view that you could just put a post-it note right there...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And never have to look at him.

BABYLON: Wait a minute. You just said - did you just tell me a Peloton - that whole stuff is 2K?

DICKINSON: Yeah, although...

SAGAL: Bike - I don't know how much you pay for the program, but the...

DICKINSON: Baseline $2,000.

SAGAL: Yeah. They start at, like, $2,000.

BABYLON: That's a used Vespa.

SAGAL: I know, man.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: You could almost get one of those out-of-work millennials to rickshaw you around.

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Maybe Brian - contrary to the point, but it would be fun.

BABYLON: I mean, hey.

SAGAL: Amy, if you want to do something nice for your washing machine, good news. We now found out that...

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...You can buy your very own washing machine what wonderful gift?

DICKINSON: Is it a blankie of some kind, a gadget, a cover?

SAGAL: It is a cover...

DICKINSON: OK.

SAGAL: ...Which apparently, washing machine covers are very popular in certain parts of the world. But apparently, one went for - became noticed this week that's for sale, and everybody went crazy because it looks very much like what?

DICKINSON: Like the "Mona Lisa."

SAGAL: No, I'll give you a hint. Victoria's Secret turns out to be the spin cycle.

DICKINSON: It looks like lingerie.

SAGAL: It does.

DICKINSON: No.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes.

DICKINSON: No. Ugh.

SAGAL: You can buy lingerie for your washing machine.

TOM BODETT: To make it sexy.

SAGAL: Exactly.

BODETT: Well, they could use some.

SAGAL: It's true. This is...

BODETT: They could use some sexy.

SAGAL: This is an item for sale - a dust cover for your washing machine that looks exactly like a classic lacy, purple negligee.

DICKINSON: Oh, my God. Does the washing machine then say, I don't know - does this make me look fat?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I guess - I don't know.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: I could use it. You know, I have two teenage boys. Whenever I ask them, you know, go put the wash...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: Go put it in the wash. And they say, which one is the washer?

DICKINSON: Oh, come on.

BODETT: Or she's, like, would you take the - go put that in the dryer - all your wet sled stuff. And they said, which one is the dryer? And if I had a negligee on one of them...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You'd send them...

BODETT: Go put it in the one with the underpants on.

SAGAL: Right.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Put it in the...

SAGAL: On the other hand, you'd send them to the basement to do it, and they'd never come back.

DICKINSON: Never come back.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And you'd go start walking down to the basement, and they'd go, don't come down here.

BODETT: What are you doing in the laundry, son?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But remember what they say - if the washing machine is rocking, the balance needs to be repaired.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE MACHINE")

THE MIRACLES: (Singing) Oh, yeah. I'm just a love machine, and I won't work for nobody but you.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.