Sunday Puzzle: Clues Come In 2s

Audio will be available later today.

Enlarge this image toggle caption NPR NPR

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase in 6 letters. The middle 4 letters spell a word. I'll give you the middle 4 letters and a clue to the 6-letter phrase. You tell me the phrase.

Example: Food additive, EDDY --> RED DYE

1. Metal container, INCA

2. Idle, TRES

3. Recently, FLAT

4. Latin phrase meaning "for the time being," ROTE

5. Kind of tie, LIPO

6. Last two words of the Pledge of Allegiance, ORAL

7. Resurrect, as an old issue, RAGU

8. Zodiac symbol, HERA

9. Old telephone company, ABEL

10. Mars, for example, ARGO

11. Crawl, OSLO

12. Angrily rebuke, NAPA

13. Some china, EASE

14. Variety of poker, OLDE

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Erik Burg of San Francisco. Name a popular movie of 2018. Add an R. You can rearrange the result to get three different titles for people. What are they?

Challenge answer: A Star Is Born --> BARON, SIR, TSAR

Winner: Rick Thompson of Norcross, Ga.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener David Chapus of Rush, N.Y. Think of a 6-letter conveyance on wheels. Drop the first letter. Add a new letter at the end. The result will be another 6-letter conveyance on wheels. What conveyances are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, May 16 at 3 p.m. ET.