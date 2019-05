Iowa Book Club Reads Democrats' Autobiographies With a teeming field of candidates running for president, a group of Iowa Democrats are doing their homework to prepare for the 2020 caucuses. Their goal? Read all the candidates' autobiographies.

Iowa Book Club Reads Democrats' Autobiographies Politics Iowa Book Club Reads Democrats' Autobiographies Iowa Book Club Reads Democrats' Autobiographies Audio will be available later today. With a teeming field of candidates running for president, a group of Iowa Democrats are doing their homework to prepare for the 2020 caucuses. Their goal? Read all the candidates' autobiographies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor