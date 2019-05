Everyone Makes Mistakes We've all flubbed up. But when the hosts of NPR shows put their foot in their mouth, it's broadcast for all to hear. Four NPR hosts share some of their most embarrassing gaffes.

Everyone Makes Mistakes Arts & Life Everyone Makes Mistakes Everyone Makes Mistakes Audio will be available later today. We've all flubbed up. But when the hosts of NPR shows put their foot in their mouth, it's broadcast for all to hear. Four NPR hosts share some of their most embarrassing gaffes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor