Sudan's Artistic Awakening The 30-year rule of Omar al-Bashir is over. Now, new freedoms and popular empowerment are being accompanied by an artistic renaissance.

Sudan's Artistic Awakening Africa Sudan's Artistic Awakening Sudan's Artistic Awakening Audio will be available later today. The 30-year rule of Omar al-Bashir is over. Now, new freedoms and popular empowerment are being accompanied by an artistic renaissance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor