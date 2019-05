Tariff-Driven Bicycle Markup Will Fall On U.S. Consumers NPR's Michel Martin talks to Morgan Lommele, director of state and local policy for People for Bikes, about how the bicycle industry is being affected by President Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods.

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Morgan Lommele, director of state and local policy for People for Bikes, about how the bicycle industry is being affected by President Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods.