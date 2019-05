Bollywood Films Accused Of Propaganda Ahead Of India Elections As Indians vote in national elections, a slew of Bollywood films celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi — prompting allegations of propaganda. One Modi biopic was banned until after polls close.

As Indians vote in national elections, a slew of Bollywood films celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi — prompting allegations of propaganda. One Modi biopic was banned until after polls close.