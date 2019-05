Senate Panel Issues Subpoena For Donald Trump Jr. Steve Inskeep talks to ex- Congressman Mike Rogers, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee, about the Senate issuing a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr. to testify again in the ongoing Russia probe.

Senate Panel Issues Subpoena For Donald Trump Jr. Senate Panel Issues Subpoena For Donald Trump Jr. Senate Panel Issues Subpoena For Donald Trump Jr. Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to ex- Congressman Mike Rogers, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee, about the Senate issuing a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr. to testify again in the ongoing Russia probe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor