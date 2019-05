'The Atlantic': The Russia Investigation Will Continue Steve Inskeep talks to retired CIA operative John Sipher, who writes in "The Atlantic," that the FBI is looking for possible American collaborators with Russia's 2016 election interference campaign.

Steve Inskeep talks to retired CIA operative John Sipher, who writes in "The Atlantic," that the FBI is looking for possible American collaborators with Russia's 2016 election interference campaign.