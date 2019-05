Family Recovery Court Helps With Addiction And Stabilizes Home Life States are embracing problem solving courts to deal with increased drug arrests. Indiana is launching family recovery courts. Unlike drug courts, FRCs involve a civil, not criminal process.

Family Recovery Court Helps With Addiction And Stabilizes Home Life

States are embracing problem solving courts to deal with increased drug arrests. Indiana is launching family recovery courts. Unlike drug courts, FRCs involve a civil, not criminal process.