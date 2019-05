California Couple Awarded $2 Billion In Roundup Cancer Trial A jury in California on Monday awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed Monsanto's Roundup weed killer caused their cancer. Monsanto is a subsidiary of Bayer.

