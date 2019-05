'White Lies' Podcast Exposes What Happened The Night James Reeb Died In 1965, James Reeb was murdered in Selma, Alabama. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Andrew Beck and Chip Brantley, hosts of the new NPR podcast "White Lies" about what kept the murder from being solved.

In 1965, James Reeb was murdered in Selma, Alabama. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Andrew Beck and Chip Brantley, hosts of the new NPR podcast "White Lies" about what kept the murder from being solved.