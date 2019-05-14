Accessibility links
Video: Watch Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider Perform At The Tiny Desk Watch what happens when the smoky-voiced jazz singer from Mexico conspires with an adventuresome string quartet for songs steeped in Latin American traditions.

NPR Music Playlists

Credit: NPR

NPR Music Playlists

Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider

Don't see the video above? Click here.

When the intrepid string quartet known as Brooklyn Rider first visited the Tiny Desk nine years ago, no one knew what the musicians might play. They're as likely to trot out an Asian folk tune as they are a string quartet by Beethoven, or one of their own compositions.

For this visit though, we knew exactly what was on tap. The band, fronted by the smoky-voiced Magos Herrera and backed by percussionist Mathias Kunzli, performed three songs from the album Dreamers, a collection steeped in Latin American traditions.

The versatile Mexican singer, who has never sounded more expressive, notes that these songs emerge from struggle.

Gilberto Gil's bossa nova-inspired "Eu vim da Bahia" is a tribute to his home state. He released it in 1965 as Brazil's military dictatorship took charge. The atmospheric, flamenco-tinged "La Aurora de Nueva York," by Vicente Amigo, sets a gritty depiction of the city by Federico García Lorca, who fell to assassins during the Spanish Civil War in 1936. And "Balderrama," by the Argentine folk legend Gustavo Leguizamón, ruminates on a café which served as a safe haven for artists to talk about their work.

The music and the poetry, Herrera explained, "transcended dark times" for its authors. These fresh performances, imbued with both joy and pain, recall the past and point to the present.

SET LIST

  • Gilberto Gil: "Eu vim da Bahia"
  • Vicente Amigo (lyrics by Federico García Lorca): "La Aurora de Nueva York"
  • Gustavo Leguizamón: "Balderrama"

MUSICIANS

Magos Herrera: vocals; Mathias Kunzli: percussion

Brooklyn Rider: Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen: violins; Nicholas Cords: viola; Michael Nicolas: cello

CREDITS

Producers: Tom Huizenga, Beck Harlan; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, Beck Harlan, Kimani Oletu; Editor: Tsering Bista; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: Amr Alfiky/NPR

[+] read more[-] less

More From Tiny Desk

Ohmme: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Ohmme performs at a Tiny Desk Concert on April 18, 2019 (Laura Beltrán Villamizar/NPR) Laura Beltrán Villamizar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Laura Beltrán Villamizar/NPR

NPR Music Playlists

Ohmme

These classically trained artists fill the NPR Music offices with shrieking, rhythmic noise that redefines what an electric guitar can do.

Thou: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Thou performs a Tiny Desk Concert on April 9, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Thou

This is probably the quietest you'll ever hear the first metal band to play the Tiny Desk.

Laraaji: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Laraaji performs a Tiny Desk Concert on April 8, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Laraaji

Laraaji is best known to some for his ambient work with Brian Eno in the late '70s. He brings his meditative calm to the Tiny Desk in this hypnotic performance.

Toro Y Moi: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Toro Y Moi performs a Tiny Desk Concert on April 16, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Toro Y Moi

Toro y Moi loses the voice processing, synths and other heavy effects for a stripped-down acoustic set at the Tiny Desk.

Better Oblivion Community Center: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Better Oblivion Community Center performs a Tiny Desk Concert on April 3, 2019 (Amr Alfky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Better Oblivion Community Center

Tiny Desk alums Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers surprised us all with their stunning collaboration this year as Better Oblivion Community Center. Together they radiate joy at the desk.

The Calidore String Quartet: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

The Calidore String Quartet performs a Tiny Desk Concert on April 5, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

The Calidore String Quartet

The Calidore String Quartet confirms that the centuries-old formula — two violins, a viola and a cello — is still very much alive and evolving.

Theodore: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Theodore performs a Tiny Desk Concert on March 27, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Theodore

The music of Theodore is dark and transformative, with the kind of spare elegance you can hear in Sigur Rós or Pink Floyd.

Gary Clark Jr.: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Gary Clark Jr. performs a Tiny Desk Concert on April 1, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Gary Clark Jr.

These three songs, from Clark's incendiary new album This Land, roar with the assurance and force of a showman at the top of his game.

Karine Polwart Trio: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Karine Polwart Trio performs a Tiny Desk Concert on March 22, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Karine Polwart Trio

Scottish singer, songwriter and essayist Karine Polwart seldom comes stateside, eschewing air travel to reduce her carbon footprint. But on a rare, recent visit, she stopped in D.C. for a Tiny Desk.

Georgia Anne Muldrow: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Georgia Anne Muldrow performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 26, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Georgia Anne Muldrow

The R&B singer from Los Angeles is all about showing and spreading love.

Back To Top