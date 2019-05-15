Accessibility links
Tim O'Brien Band plays Mountain Stage Tim O'Brien has long immersed himself in all facets of roots music, evidenced in this set by a re-working of a forgotten Big Bill Broonzy tune, "Diggin' My Potatoes," written by Memphis Minnie.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Tim O'Brien Band Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Tim O'Brien Band

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Tim O'Brien Band On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Tim O'Brien Band On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/723554882/723584367" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Michael Lipton

West Virginia native Tim O'Brien's association with "Mountain Stage" dates to the program's earliest days. In 1984 he appeared as member of the influential bluegrass group Hot Rize, and its alter ego Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers, who helped give the fledgling show a national presence. Since then O'Brien has continued to visit "Mountain Stage" in nearly every musical formation he has been a part of.

In his most recent appearance, O'Brien's touring band includes some of Nashville's finest bluegrass musicians, most of whom have been off-and-on collaborators for decades. The member's collective chemistry was apparent in this set and can be heard throughout the group's 2019 release, Tim O'Brien Band.

The band opens with a spry, up-tempo rendering of "High Flying Bird," written by another native West Virginian, and fellow WV Music Hall of Fame member, Billy Edd Wheeler, who O'Brien notes was in attendance. The band's control sounds effortless with fills and solos passed between Cory Walker on banjo and Shad Cobb banjo, all in step and propelled by bassist Mike Bub.

"Beyond," a co-write with Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Shawn Camp, has a Celtic feel and a message that comes with the wisdom of age and decades of touring. "Wind," written by Utah songwriter Hal Cannon, is a minor-keyed gem, with an intricate solo section and O'Brien's partner Jan Fabricius adding harmonies. "Amazing Love," a sweet 'n' simple love song co-written with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, makes for the perfect husband-and-wife duet.

O'Brien has long immersed himself in all facets of roots music, evidenced in this set by a re-working of a forgotten Big Bill Broonzy tune, "Diggin' My Potatoes," written by Memphis Minnie. O'Brien gives it a new coat of paint, turning it into a tune that, with solos all around, should become an acoustic music staple.

The Tim O'Brien Band will be busy this summer, including an appearance at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June, Red Wing Roots Festival in July, and the Blueberry Bluegrass Festival in Alberta, Canada in August.

Set List

  • "High Flyin' Bird"
  • "Beyond"
  • "Doney Gal"
  • "Wind"
  • "Amazing Love"
  • "Diggin' My Potatoes"
[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Mountain Stage

Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

Listen

Matt Nathanson Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Hear Matt Nathanson's three-song acoustic set. Each tune is fortified with tasty, hummable riffs that stick with you.

Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/722057187/722077638" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Lone Bellow On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Lone Bellow Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Lone Bellow On Mountain Stage

This set is book-ended by songs spanning the entirety of The Lone Bellow's career. Hear music from the group's self-titled debut and two songs from the band's 2018 acoustic EP, The Restless.

The Lone Bellow On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/719148786/719161583" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Grateful Dead Tribute On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Composite by Alexis Palmer/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Grateful Dead Tribute On Mountain Stage

In celebration of the Grateful Dead, hear these performances from Catherine Russell, Joan Osborne and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, live on Mountain Stage.

The Grateful Dead Tribute On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/717096109/717146401" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Oh Pep! On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Oh Pep! On Mountain Stage

Hear Oh Pep! perform songs on Mountain Stage with strong hooks fortifying the musical balance of pop and roots.

Oh Pep! On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/714654069/714680813" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Anaïs Mitchell On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Anaïs Mitchell On Mountain Stage

Every time Anaïs Mitchell performs on Mountain Stage, she embarks on new creative territory. For Mitchell, her 2007 song "Why We Build the Wall" has taken on a whole new meaning.

Anaïs Mitchell On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/709654614/709862631" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Leftover Salmon On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Leftover Salmon On Mountain Stage

The jamgrass originators and Mountain Stage alums played a largely acoustic set of songs from the 2018 album Something Higher.

Leftover Salmon On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/707405279/707562729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Greensky Bluegrass On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Greensky Bluegrass On Mountain Stage

With endearing, richly-orchestrated songs from its album All For Money, the Kalamazoo-based quintet Greensky Bluegrass returns for a third appearance on Mountain Stage.

Greensky Bluegrass On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/705536769/705544288" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Gregory Alan Isakov On Mountain Stage

Listen
Graeson Baker/WVU Arts & Entertainment

Mountain Stage

Gregory Alan Isakov On Mountain Stage

Farming by day and creating at night is the process that inspired Isakov's latest album, Evening Machines. Listen to the live set on Mountain Stage.

Gregory Alan Isakov On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/703181887/703329345" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amy Ray Band On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amy Ray Band On Mountain Stage

One half of Indigo Girls, Amy Ray makes her 10th appearance on Mountain Stage with songs from her latest album, Holler.

Amy Ray Band On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/701048030/701049428" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Calan On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Calan On Mountain Stage

Capturing the vibrant spirit of traditional Celtic folk music, this young Welsh quintet is already a staple on the festival circuit across the pond.

Calan On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/698699284/698736193" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top