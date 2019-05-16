Raveena Emerges 'Stronger' And Announces Her Debut Album

With each new release, Raveena's star is deservedly rising. Following "Mama," her touching tribute to immigrant mothers released earlier this month, the Indian-American R&B experimenter shares her latest single "Stronger" and announces her debut album, Lucid.

Part letter of contempt, part self-actualization, Raveena conceptualized the song's message while on an acid trip. She uses a sound bed provided by producer Everette Orr to house an epiphany in real-time about what she will and won't accept in the name of love.

"Holy as a sunrise / Clear as water / I was so naive to think a man could be stronger than me," she starts off over a simple, supportive hymnody before the beat drop. Typically known for a feather-on-air falsetto, the tone of "Strong" is in a lower register and feels likes a tightrope walk between the serene and staunch. "I know you love to see me broken / You live to see me confused, at my knees / Don't talk too soon, I ain't dead yet," she promises with merciful reprieve.

Raveena's debut album Lucid is due out May 31 via EMPIRE Distribution.