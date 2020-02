Writer, Actor, & Producer Lena Waithe

Before she was the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, before her Showtime series 'The Chi', and before she was listed on the Time 100, Lena Waithe met Sam on a Saturday morning at NPR, and he bought her Doritos from the vending machine. Encore episode, first released in 2017. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Todd MacMillan/Showtime Todd MacMillan/Showtime

Brent Baughman and Steve Nelson produced and edited this episode.