Trump Wants More Merit-Based Immigration With New Proposal

President Trump announced an immigration proposal Thursday focused on reducing family-based immigration to the U.S. in favor of employment skill-based immigration.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Last month, President Trump tweeted, our country is full. Today, as he rolled out a sweeping immigration plan, the president adjusted that stance.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Now Trump says he welcomes immigrants but wants more of them to come in based on merit, people who bring a valuable skill, an advanced education or a plan to create jobs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: People who will expand opportunity for striving low-income Americans, not to compete with those low-income Americans.

SHAPIRO: The proposal does not address the fate of so-called DREAMers, who Democrats say should be part of any immigration overhaul. But Trump still called on Democrats to support this plan.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: And if for some reason, possibly political, we can't get the Democrats to approve this merit-based high security plan, then we will get it approved immediately after the election when we take back the House, keep the Senate and, of course, hold the presidency.

(APPLAUSE)

