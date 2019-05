Self-Driving Shuttle Pulled Over By Police In Rhode Island The six-person shuttle is called "Little Roady," and it was its first day taking people on a free, five-mile loop through Providence. An attendant minds the vehicle and can take the wheel as needed.

Self-Driving Shuttle Pulled Over By Police In Rhode Island National Self-Driving Shuttle Pulled Over By Police In Rhode Island Self-Driving Shuttle Pulled Over By Police In Rhode Island Audio will be available later today. The six-person shuttle is called "Little Roady," and it was its first day taking people on a free, five-mile loop through Providence. An attendant minds the vehicle and can take the wheel as needed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor