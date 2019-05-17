Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Video Is Here To Lasso The Yeehaw Agenda

Folks, the yeehaw agenda has reached its absolute apex. The video for Lil Nas X's runaway smash "Old Town Road" is officially out, after a solid two weeks of keeping pop radio's biggest superstars off the top of the charts. It's not quite a full-length movie, as the credits promise, but it sure is a doozy.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus play troubadours on the run after a bank robbery. They transport into the modern day, horse in the back and all. Along the way, they become beloved fixtures of the community, with a brand new get-up for the both of them.

Cameos abound, too. Lil Nas X wins a drag race with Vince Staples. Lil Nas X and Cyrus crash what looks to be a cowboy-themed old folks' bingo night supervised by none other than D.C. rapper Rico Nasty. Naturally, they play a gig, with Diplo on washboard. There's a brief plug for Snapple-branded Yee Yee Juice, a nod to the TikTok trend that made him famous and a product that this writer wishes existed in the universe. Oh, and for good measure, Chris Rock makes an early cameo as a cowboy in awe of Lil Nas X and Cyrus' horse-riding prowess. You absolutely have to see it for yourself.