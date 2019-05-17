Weekly Wrap: Eurovision Takes The Stage, Plus China Tariffs, Abortion Restrictions

The U.S. this week expanded its tariffs on products from China to include items such as toys and sneakers. What will that mean for consumers? Alabama joined the list of states moving to impose restrictions on abortion. Plus, the glitter-infused, 42-country singing competition known as Eurovision is about to take the stage. Which country's song will take the cake? WBUR reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka and 'Endless Thread' podcast co-host Ben Brock Johnson join Sam in Boston.

