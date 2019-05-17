Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Eurovision Takes The Stage, Plus China Tariffs, Abortion Restrictions The U.S. this week expanded its tariffs on products from China to include items such as toys and sneakers. What will that mean for consumers? Alabama joined the list of states moving to impose restrictions on abortion. Plus, the glitter-infused, 42-country singing competition known as Eurovision is about to take the stage. Which country's song will take the cake? WBUR reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka and 'Endless Thread' podcast co-host Ben Brock Johnson join Sam in Boston.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Netta Barzilai performs live on stage during the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds. Michael Campanella/Getty Images hide caption

Netta Barzilai performs live on stage during the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.