Week In Politics: Iran, Immigration, 2020 Voters NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne and New York Times columnist David Brooks about saber rattling with Iran, immigration and the generational split with Democratic voters.

Week In Politics: Iran, Immigration, 2020 Voters Week In Politics: Iran, Immigration, 2020 Voters Week In Politics: Iran, Immigration, 2020 Voters Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne and New York Times columnist David Brooks about saber rattling with Iran, immigration and the generational split with Democratic voters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor