Trump Softens Escalating Iran War Rhetoric The Trump administration is sounding warnings about Iran and building up force in the Persian Gulf, but the president's aversion to foreign intervention also weigh on his foreign policy.

Trump Softens Escalating Iran War Rhetoric Trump Softens Escalating Iran War Rhetoric Trump Softens Escalating Iran War Rhetoric Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is sounding warnings about Iran and building up force in the Persian Gulf, but the president's aversion to foreign intervention also weigh on his foreign policy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor