Polish Nationalists Protest Holocaust Restitution NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Konstanty Gebert about Polish protests against the U.S. and Israel over the issue of returning property taken from Jews during the Holocaust.

Polish Nationalists Protest Holocaust Restitution Polish Nationalists Protest Holocaust Restitution Polish Nationalists Protest Holocaust Restitution Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Konstanty Gebert about Polish protests against the U.S. and Israel over the issue of returning property taken from Jews during the Holocaust. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor