Have We Reached Peak Streaming Service Fatigue? NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Edmund Lee of The New York Times about Disney's acquisition of Hulu, and what it means for streaming services.

Have We Reached Peak Streaming Service Fatigue? Have We Reached Peak Streaming Service Fatigue? Have We Reached Peak Streaming Service Fatigue? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Edmund Lee of The New York Times about Disney's acquisition of Hulu, and what it means for streaming services. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor