Whats Polls Say About Abortion Views Politics Whats Polls Say About Abortion Views Whats Polls Say About Abortion Views Audio will be available later today. As restrictive abortion laws gain traction in Alabama and Missouri, how do Americans generally feel about abortion? Ariel Edwards-Levy, a reporter with HuffPost, breaks it down for NPR's Scott Simon.