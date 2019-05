Eurovision 2019 Concludes Europe's favorite music competition, the Eurovision Song Contest, concludes tonight. NPR's Scott Simon talks with William Lee Adams, founder of the Eurovision fan site Wiwibloggs, about the contest.

Eurovision 2019 Concludes Music Eurovision 2019 Concludes Eurovision 2019 Concludes Audio will be available later today. Europe's favorite music competition, the Eurovision Song Contest, concludes tonight. NPR's Scott Simon talks with William Lee Adams, founder of the Eurovision fan site Wiwibloggs, about the contest. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor