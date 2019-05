By Night, Oakland's 'Pothole Vigilanties' Repair Damaged Streets An anonymous group has emerged in Oakland called the "Pothole Vigilantes". They go out in the dead of night to fill in potholes around the Bay Area.

By Night, Oakland's 'Pothole Vigilanties' Repair Damaged Streets By Night, Oakland's 'Pothole Vigilanties' Repair Damaged Streets By Night, Oakland's 'Pothole Vigilanties' Repair Damaged Streets Audio will be available later today. An anonymous group has emerged in Oakland called the "Pothole Vigilantes". They go out in the dead of night to fill in potholes around the Bay Area. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor