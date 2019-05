Student Journalist Lands A National Scoop NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks 17-year-old Gabe Fleisher about breaking the news of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential run.

Student Journalist Lands A National Scoop Media Student Journalist Lands A National Scoop Student Journalist Lands A National Scoop Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks 17-year-old Gabe Fleisher about breaking the news of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential run. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor