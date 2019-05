Measles Outbreak In The Philippines The Philippines is now dealing with one of the worst measles outbreaks in the world. Since January, the country has had more than 33,000 cases. More than 450 people have died.

Measles Outbreak In The Philippines Global Health Measles Outbreak In The Philippines Measles Outbreak In The Philippines Audio will be available later today. The Philippines is now dealing with one of the worst measles outbreaks in the world. Since January, the country has had more than 33,000 cases. More than 450 people have died. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor