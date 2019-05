'Fleabag' Returns For Season 2 The second season of the acclaimed Amazon series Fleabag brings back creator/writer/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her role as an angry, funny, mixed-up young woman living in London.

The second season of the acclaimed Amazon series Fleabag brings back creator/writer/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her role as an angry, funny, mixed-up young woman living in London.