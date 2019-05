Sutherland Springs Baptist Church Reopens After 2017 Mass Shooting In 2017, a gunman entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 and injuring 20. The church reopened Sunday, as the small town still struggles with what happened and why.

