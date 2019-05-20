Sacramento County Authorities Respond To Man Driving Erratically

Sheriff deputies ordered a man in California to pull over, but he refused and kept driving. A 20 minute chase ensued — during which time the driver traveled about a mile. He was driving a tractor.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. So you know about high-speed chases. That is not what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office got when they responded to a call of a man driving erratically. Local news reports, deputies ordered the man to pull over. He refused, kept driving. A 20-minute chase ensued, during which time the driver managed to get just about a mile down the road. He was driving a tractor. The sheriff's office later called it a very low-speed chase.

