Is Abortion A Winning Issue For Republicans In 2020? NPR's Noel King talks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Democratic consultant Maria Cardona about whether the issue of abortion could prove to be critical in the 2020 presidential election.

Is Abortion A Winning Issue For Republicans In 2020? Analysis Is Abortion A Winning Issue For Republicans In 2020? Is Abortion A Winning Issue For Republicans In 2020? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Democratic consultant Maria Cardona about whether the issue of abortion could prove to be critical in the 2020 presidential election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor